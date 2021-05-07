Jasprit Bumrah On Receiving End Of Epic Troll From Jimmy Neesham Courtesy Sanjana Ganesan

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has often been in the news for his exploits with the ball. However, the player's wedding with popular sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan also garnered attention from all corners as fans poured wishes for the newlywed power couple. Ganesan celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday, May 6, and Bumrah had dedicated a special post for his better half on his social media accounts. However, the bowler's Mumbai Indians teammate Jimmy Neesham took this opportunity to troll him.

While the IPL suspension may have put the cricketing action in the country to a standstill, the players finally have an opportunity to spend quality time with their families. Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's marriage is going to complete two months in a few days. However, the couple had been away from each other for a major part of the last couple of months due to work commitments. The two finally reunited after the competition was postponed with immediate effect.

The reunion was even more special as they were together on Sanjana Ganesan's 30th birthday. The champion cricketer had shared a photograph of the couple, along with an adorable message. Along with a stunning monochrome picture of the couple, Bumrah also wrote how Ganesan steals his heart every day.

Jimmy Neesham, who was a part of the Mumbai Indians side along with Jasprit Bumrah for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, posted a hilarious comment on the post. The Kiwi international commented that for a moment he reckoned the Bumrah was referring to fellow MI pacer Trent Boult. The two speedsters are an integral part of the Rohit Sharma-led team and are known to share a lovely bond, both on the field as well as off the field.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15. Ahead of the Jasprit Bumrah marriage announcement, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on the internet and there was a lot of curiosity around his partner. The champion cricketer put an end to all the conjectures by sharing a picture of his marriage ceremony on his social media account.

The latest season of the cash-rich league has been no stranger to controversies. While a certain section of fans were apprehensive of conducting competition of such a grand scale amid the COVID-19 health crisis in India, Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI had affirmed that strict SOPs and protocols would be implemented to ensure the safety of all the involved parties. However, the Indian cricket board was forced to health the tournament after 29 matches as franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad reported bio-bubble breaches.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

