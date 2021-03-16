Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan's elegant look thanks to Sabyasachi; more wedding pics out

After days of speculation, Jasprit Bumrah finally confirmed his relationship with Sanjana Ganesan by directly dropping their wedding pictures. The star Team India cricketer and the sports presenter looked graceful in the first pictures from their ceremony in the Gurudwara on Monday. The credit for that went to Sabyasachi Mukherjee, whose outfits added to the grandeur of their special day.

Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan's wedding look

While Jasprit and Sanjana shared two photos of the religious rituals, Sabyasachi dropped more pictures of the bride and groom. He described the pacer’s outfit as a ‘pale pink embroidered raw silk sherwani’ that was accompanied by a ‘tussar-georgette shawl embellished with ‘zari’ embroidery.’ His look was accessories by strands of tourmalines and a kilangi studded with uncut diamonds, he wrote.

Sanjana looked stunning in a Sabyasachi bridal lehenga with ‘meticulously embroidered silk floss.’ Her accessseories included a signature heritage jewellery of the brand that consisted of uncut diamonds, tourmalines and emeralds, set in 18k gold.

Apart from the pictures of the wedding, a photograph from their Haldi ceremony too surfaced. Dressed in traditional wear, they were seen all smiles with haldi on their cheeks and relatives showering petals. More from the wedding, like one with the garland around their necks while sharing love-filled glances too were out.

Jasprit and Sanjana reportedly tied the knot at a villa in Goa on Monday. Much like his largely non-controversial on-field persona, not many details of the bowler's love life and wedding had been in the news. The speedster had excused himself from the squad for the fourth Test against England for ‘personal reasons’ and is not a part of the ongoing T20Is.