Jasprit Bumrah Spotted Driving His Mercedes S560 Maybach Outside Ahmedabad House: WATCH

India's pace bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah's meteoric rise has been deemed exemplary by many cricket pundits. From being a rookie in the Indian Premier League to establishing himself as the spearhead of the Indian bowling attack, the talented youngster has provided his mettle by excelling in all forms of the game. The Ahmedabad-based cricketer's net worth has also risen significantly in recent years. He was recently spotted driving his swanky red Mercedes S560 Maybach outside his home by a fan.

Jasprit Bumrah spotted driving his red Mercedes S560 Maybach

After being on the road for the Indian Premier League soon after his marriage, the champion cricketer got some time off after the postponement of the cash-rich league. The 27-year-old went back to his hometown to spend time with his family during the break as he is scheduled to be on the road in the coming months, considering India's jam-packed cricket schedule. Bumrah was seen driving his fancy luxury car while he was in Ahmedabad. Interestingly, Bumrah's red-coloured Mercedes S560 Maybach's number plate had the number 93 etched over it, which also is the player's jersey number.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage with Sanjana Ganesan

India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took to his social media accounts to announce his marriage with Sanjana Ganesan on March 15. The couple tied the knot in Goa, and both of them shared pictures from their ceremony on their Instagram account. Fans of the cricketer wished the cricketer on his special day, and Sanjana Ganesan also received wishes from all corners. Here is the Jasprit Bumrah marriage picture -

Jasprit Bumrah net worth details

The Indian speedster has established himself as one of the country's most prominent pacers. According to CA Knowledge, Jasprit Bumrah has a net worth of about INR 29 crore. In addition to his earnings from cricket, Jasprit Bumrah also endorses several brands and has appeared in advertisements for Dream11, Cultsport, Estrolo etc. for the same as well. He also pockets a hefty paycheck for representing the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League.

The talented youngster has contributed significantly towards the success of the franchise, and he was retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2021. He is believed to take home INR 7 crore for his appearance in IPL 2021. Moreover, he falls in the A+ category as per the Annual Player Contracts and he is paid INR 7 crore according to that. It is worth mentioning that he is the only fast bowler to feature in the A+ category.

Jasprit Bumrah house info

The cricket star had bought a luxurious house in Ahmedabad in 2015. According to a report by CA Knowledge, the current valuation of the house stands at INR 3 crore. Before buying the particular property, Bumrah used to reside in an apartment with his mother and sister but now has moved to his posh new bungalow in the city.

Jasprit Bumrah car collection

Apart from the top of the line Mercedes, the bowler also owns a number of other cars as well. Moving aside the luxury segment, cars like Toyota Etios, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Verna also are a part of the player's parking lot. According to several reports, Bumrah also owns a Range Rover SUV. The current ex-showroom price of the Mercedes S560 Maybach is INR 2.23 crore in India.

Disclaimer: The above Jasprit Bumrah net worth, Jasprit Bumrah house and Jasprit Bumrah car information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Jasprit Bumrah Instagram