Jasprit Bumrah welcomes baby boy with Sanjana Ganesan, shares delightful news on Instagram

Following an immediate flight back home from the midst of the Asia Cup 2023, due to what was stated as a personal reason, Jasprit Bumrah has shared delightful news with the entire nation. The Indian pacer and his wife and a popular anchor Sanjana Ganesan have been blessed with a baby boy. Bumrah disseminated the news via the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

3 things you need to know

Jasprit Bumrah came back home from Sri Lanka yesterday

Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan have been blessed with a baby boy

Bumrah shared the delightful news on Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah blessed with baby boy

When the reports of him leaving the Asia Cup due to a personal reason made waves, the fans were worried and started to speculate whether he had incurred another injury. However, all is not just well but good news has come in the life of the Indian pace spearhead. Bumrah took to Instagram to share the ecstatic news with the nation.

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it", writes Bumrah as the caption of the photo that showcases the hand of the newborn.

He will join Team India at the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023, should India qualify.