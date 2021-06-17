Jasprit Bumrah's Reaction To Wedding Picture In Interview With Sanjana Ganesan Wins Hearts

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with popular sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15. Since their wedding, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have won the fans over by flaunting their impeccable chemistry on social media. On Thursday, ahead of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final, fans were treated with yet another adorable video of the two which left fans in awe of the couple.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan win fans over with their flawless chemistry in fun interview

In the video uploaded by ICC's Twitter handle, Sanjana Ganesan is seen interviewing Jasprit Bumrah. The video starts with the cricketer entering the interview room. However, he was in for a surprise when he realized that it was actually his wife that was going to interview him as he quipsped, "Where have I seen you before?". The interview was about Bumrah's Instagram posts where Sanjana is seen asking him about the story behind some of his photos.

During the fun interview, Sanjana Ganesan shows Jasprit Bumrah their wedding picture. In response, the Indian cricketer funnily asks who the person alongside him is and adds that he feels he has seen her somewhere before as Sanjana bursts into laughter. Bumrah further said that it was the best and the happiest day of his life which just happened recently.

Sanjana then asks Bumrah about the moment in the picture where the two are adorably looking at each other. Opening up on the same, the Mumbai Indians star revealed that the two of them were looking at each other all time because they were constantly laughing and the cameraman happened to click the picture. Speaking about the second picture where the couple is walking and taking the seven vows of marriage, Bumrah said that the photo looks good, the decoration is nice and also jokingly said that the person walking in the front (Bumrah) is also very nice. He also revealed that the caption of their wedding posts was written by Sanjana.

Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and ‘the best day’ of his life.@SanjanaGanesan takes @Jaspritbumrah93 through some Insta Memories before the #WTC21 Final 🎥 pic.twitter.com/k8FKUxgQJI — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah marriage

Ahead of Jasprit Bumrah marriage, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on the internet and there was a lot of curiosity around the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife name' on social media. The cricketer put an end to all the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife' conjectures on March 15 and finally confirmed his relationship with Sanjana Ganesan by directly dropping their wedding pictures along with a heartfelt caption.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is a sure starter for the India vs New Zealand WTC Final. His performance will be crucial in determing India's chances of winning the contest. The India vs New Zealand WTC final will be played from June 18-22 in Southampton. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

IMAGE SOURCE: ICC TWITTER