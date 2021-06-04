Jasprit Bumrah's Stunning Car Collection That Makes Him Live Royally In Ahmedabad

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has established himself as one of the leading pacers in the world. The right-arm quick bowler has been the lynchpin of the Indian bowling attack across formats for the last five years. Bumrah, who made his debut under MS Dhoni in 2016, has gone on to make a name for himself in world cricket with his toe-crushing yorkers, sharp bouncers and deceptive slower ones.

Jasprit Bumrah car collection

The Mumbai Indians pacer recently plied his trade in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) which was suspended midway due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the tournament's bio-bubble. Bumrah is currently in England for the high-octane World Test Championship Final which will be played between Indian and New Zealand. Ahead of the exciting game, let's take a look at Jasprit Bumrah cars.

Bumrah is currently in the initial years of his cricketing career which is why his car collection isn't quite big. However, the Ahmedabad pacer's car repertoire is still enviable. According to caknowledge.com, Jasprit Bumrah cars include high-end cars from Mercedes Benz (S560 Maybach), Range Rover and Nissan. Bumrah generally takes his cars out for a spin whenever he is in his hometown.

Interestingly, Bumrah's red-coloured Mercedes S560 Maybach's number plate had the number 93 etched over it, which also is the player's jersey number. Moving aside the luxury segment, cars like Toyota Etios, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Verna also are a part of the player's parking lot. Recently, Bumrah was in Ahemdabad after IPL 2021 suspension where he was seen driving his fancy luxury car.

Jasprit Bumrah net worth figure?

According to CA Knowledge, Jasprit Bumrah has a net worth of about ₹29 crore. In addition to his earnings from cricket, Jasprit Bumrah also endorses several brands and has appeared in advertisements for Dream11, Cultsport, Estrolo etc. for the same as well. He also pockets a hefty paycheck for representing the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL.

The 27-year old has contributed significantly towards the success of the franchise, and he was retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2021. He is believed to take home ₹7 crore for his appearance in IPL 2021. Moreover, he falls in the A+ category as per the Annual Player Contracts and he is paid ₹7 crore according to that. It is worth mentioning that he is the only fast bowler to feature in the A+ category.

Jasprit Bumrah wedding

Ahead of Jasprit Bumrah wedding, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on the internet and there was a lot of curiosity around the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife name' on social media. The cricketer put an end to all the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife' conjectures on March 15 and finally confirmed his relationship with Sanjana Ganesan by directly dropping their wedding pictures along with a heartfelt caption.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah a vital part of the India squad for WTC Final 2021 and his performance will be crucial in India's chances of winning the contest. The WTC final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18-22 in Southampton. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

Disclaimer: The above Jasprit Bumrah net worth and the Jasprit Bumrah cars information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

