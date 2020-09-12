IPL 2020: Jayant Yadav 'lucky To Be Acclimatised' To Bio-bubble Protocols In Mumbai

Mumbai Indians' spinner Jayant Yadav has admitted that living in a bio-secure bubble is indeed hectic, and implementation of these protocols is very necessary if Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has to go ahead smoothly. The IPL 2020 gets underway on September 19.

'It was a new feeling to have': Jayant Yadav

"It was a new feeling to have, with time I think that feeling persisted and you just got used to it. As sportspeople, you are used to having a rush of training or going to the field. So I think more than the skill part, I miss the camaraderie of coming to the dressing room or the team bus or talking to someone about cricket," Jayant Yadav said in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians. "Personally I think we were very lucky that we had a camp in Mumbai and we were acclimatised to the new conditions. The protocols that are there for everyone's safety are pretty hectic. Every morning, you have to wake up and fill a checker of your temperature and everything. If you have come to a team room, you have to maintain social distance, wear a mask, have your fob by your side so if something unforeseen happens people can track it," he added. "Now we can be relaxed because of the inculcation of these protocols initially and I think our management did a great job. We are very happy that cricket is finally happening, we are happy that IPL is happening. So it is our responsibility and prerogative as players to adhere to all the things that our management or IPL demands from us so that we can have a good and safe IPL", the spinner further added.

IPL 2020: Arch-rivals MI & CSK to start the proceedings

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is nearly two weeks away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai Indians Twitter)

(With ANI Inputs)

