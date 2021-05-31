Jemimah Rodrigues Comes Up With Very Special Message, Fans Laud Indian Women's Team

The Indian women’s cricket team is all set to play a Test match in Bristol during the India vs England 2021 series after a wait of nearly 8 years. The official handle of India women’s cricket team, the BCCI Women announced the new Test kit for India vs England 2021 Test through Twitter on Sunday. Fans along with the players are particularly excited to see this new Test kit as the India women’s cricket team will be playing its first Test match of the 2021 calendar year.

Jemimah Rodrigues has a special message after receiving Test jersey

After receiving her No.5 jersey, Jemimah Rodrigues shared a special message for the fans through Twitter. Narrating the events before the Test kit was revealed, Rodrigues wrote that the Indian women’s team coach, Ramesh Powar called the team players for a meeting while showing them the history of the women’s cricket team in India. Everyone in the team meeting recalled all the Indian women players before them who made women’s cricket circuit flourish in India despite all the challenges faced by them.

Something that's very close to my heart. Do read if possible :) pic.twitter.com/dPic3n82fy — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) May 30, 2021

Jemimah Rodrigues also wrote that the Indian Test captain, Mithali Raj along with legendary bowler Jhulan Goswami, shared with the entire team about their experience of being a part of the legacy and what cricket meant to them. She also wrote that the meeting ended with a great quote that addressed the responsibility of the players to leave the jersey in a better place while honouring the players before and after them. Rodrigues ended her note by writing that the Indian women’s cricket team will be playing the England series as a tribute to every single girl who wants to be a part of cricket.

Test kit for Indian women's cricket team revealed

The Test jersey was revealed by Mithali Raj, who will be leading the Indian Test team, along with players like Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. The Indian Test captain, accompanied by Jhulan Goswami, handed over the Test jerseys to all the players who looked more than delighted to receive them. The Indian women’s team is currently present in Mumbai where they are spending their mandatory quarantine period before departing to England on June 2.

India cricket schedule 2021 for England series

The India cricket schedule 2021 will see the women's cricket team play Test cricket after nearly 8 years after the fixtures announced by BCCI which includes India vs England 2021 series. The last Test played by the Indian team was against South Africa in the year 2014. The Indian women's cricket team will play the Test match led by Mithali Raj from June 16-20 against England in Bristol.

They are also set to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is on their England tour. Sourav Ganguly had informed that the women’s team will leave for England on June 2 which was also confirmed on Twitter by Harmanpreet Kaur.

Image Source: Jemimah Rodrigues/BCCI Women Twitter