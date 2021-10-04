Jhulan Goswami, Ellyse Perry's Camaraderie After Match Is What Sportsmanship Is All About

The IND W vs AUS W Pink Ball Test has seen some blistering knocks and the making of some new records. Even though rain played spoilsport, forcing the historic women's day/night match to end in a draw, the Indian Women and Australian Women achieved some record-breaking numbers. Two players who emerged at the top of their game from the Carrara Oval Test were Jhulan Goswami and Ellyse Perry. Both piled up some interesting numbers during the IND W vs AUS W Test, leaving their legacy behind at the Gold Coast.

On Sunday, as the match ended in a draw, an interesting interaction between the two came to the fore on social media. In the visual, Goswami and Perry were seen staying back at the field after the match ended, engaging in a conversation in the midst of the empty stadium. The interaction came as a mark of the mutual admiration between the two legends. Following their long chat, the two parted ways with a high five.

Lovely moment as two legends of the game stay back for a chat followed by a high-five. Immense mutual admiration between Ellyse Perry & @JhulanG10 Goswami #AusvIND pic.twitter.com/Be883yMXjg — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 3, 2021

Jhulan Goswami, Ellyse Perry smash records in Pink Ball Test

Several records were created and broken as the Indian women's cricket team took on the Australian women's team in a one-off pink-ball Test match. One such massive feat was achieved by Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry who took her 300th wicket in international cricket after striking down Pooja Vastrakar. With this, she became only the third woman to achieve the feat.

On the other hand, India's Jhulan Goswami will also undoubtedly go down in history as one of the finest bowlers. The tall pacer was instrumental in Team India's noteworthy performance in the IND W vs AUS W Pink Ball Test. During the spell, Goswami accounted for openers, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney with great precision. Jhulan Goswami managed to sneak the ball in between Alyssa Healy's bat and pad, dismissing her on 6. Beth Mooney was also clean bowled by the 38-year old for just 4 runs. According to Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, Goswami's contribution has been holistic. She has also helped younger bowlers better their performances for the Pink ball Test.