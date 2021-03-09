Jhulan Goswami Hailed As 'India Women Team's James Anderson' After Bowling Spell Vs RSA

India Women defeated South Africa Women by nine wickets at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium to level the five-match ODI series 1-1. Earlier, captain Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to field first. The South Africa Women were folded out for just 157 in 41 overs on the back of some imperious bowling display from India’s speed veteran Jhulan Goswami.

Jhulan Goswami bowled out her 10 overs where she conceded just 42 runs and took four South African wickets. The legendary pacer dismissed the likes of Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp before returning to clean up the South African tail. She was also adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for her efforts.

Several fans took to Twitter and praised Jhulan Goswami’s match-winning spell against the visitors. While some of them admired Goswami’s longevity in the game, others even compared her with England men's speedster James Anderson for her impressive track record with the ball.

Here is a look at Jhulan Goswami’s match-winning spell along with some of the fans reacting to it.

Jimmy Anderson is the Jhulan Goswami of Men's cricket — Cricket Beyond Entertainment (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) March 9, 2021

Aging like wine. Jhulan Goswami, Katherine Brunt and James Anderson. — Snehal (@Snehal0206) March 9, 2021

She's the James Anderson of women's cricket. Known for her longevity and never-say-die attitude even at this age. Specially women doesn't tend to play this long but Jhulan Goswami is a true LEGEND. â¤ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³#INDvSA — T#€ ðŸ…±ðŸ’™ðŸ†– Gu¥ (@SarkarSpeaking) March 9, 2021

Look at that from Jhulan Goswami. Top of off. Could that be any more perfect? #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/lGZDPmDpdx — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 9, 2021

After restricting South Africa Women to 157, India Women made a bright start to their innings. While opening batter Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for just nine, her partner Smriti Mandhana and No. 3 Punam Raut guided India past the finishing line with no further damage. Mandhana and Raut finished at 80* and 62* respectively while Jemimah Rodrigues was castled by Shabnim Ismail in the fifth over of the Indian innings. The India vs South Africa Women's ODI live action will now continue with the third of the series on Thursday, March 12.

The India Women vs South Africa Women live telecast of the 3rd ODI will be available on Star Sports Network. The India vs South Africa Women's ODI live stream for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India Women vs South Africa Women live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI Women and Cricket South Africa Twitter.

