Jimmy Anderson Admits To Anxiety In The England Dressing Room Post Ollie Robinson Saga

England's 27-year-old pacer Ollie Robinson's highly-anticipated Test debut was tarnished with a number of controversies soon after the discriminatory tweets that he posted as a teenager resurfaced online. While the player drew flak from all quarters for his conduct, the England Cricket Board (ECB) also handed him a stern punishment by suspending him from international cricket. However, things could get even worse for English cricket after more bigoted tweets from more England players were unearthed. Veteran seamer Jimmy Anderson, who was also dragged into the row, recently revealed the mindset of the team after the recent occurrences.

Jimmy Anderson admits to players being anxious after the Ollie Robinson tweets saga

While the England Cricket Board was quick in penalising Ollie Robinson for his historic tweets and questionable remarks, the cricketing body has new things to worry about as more players have come under the scanner for their online behaviour. Jimmy Anderson, who is set to become the country's most capped player in Test match cricket, also was blasted by a certain section of fans for his tweet where he had suggested that his fellow teammate Stuart Board looked like a '15-year-old lesbian' after a haircut. The cricket star has now deleted the aforementioned tweet after the backlash.

Moreover, apart from the seasoned campaigner, Eoin Morgan's tweets, as well as Jos Buttler's tweets from 2017 and 2018, have also piqued the public's interest. Along with New Zealand's Brendon McCullum, the two players have been accused of ridiculing Indians on the microblogging site. Ahead of the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test match, Anderson mentioned in the pre-match press conference that there is a lot to learn for the players from this incident.

He put emphasis on educating people on such sensitive issues. Furthermore, the 38-year-old also opined that he has changed as a person over the years and also indicated that he was not proud of the Stuart Broad tweet that he made in 2010. He pointed out that there was a feeling of anxiety among the players as there is a chance that more cricketers could be targeted for their objectionable comments. The likes of Dom Bess and Rory Burns have even resorted to deleting their social media accounts amid the chaos.

What were the Jos Buttler tweets and Eoin Morgan tweets?

Screengrabs of Jos Buttler saying "Well done on double 100 much beauty batting you are on fire sir" to Alex Hales from August 2017 have emerged. The mocking has been carried on between Morgan and Brendon McCullum to Buttler in May 2018, with the skipper saying, "Sir you're my favourite batsman" and McCullum adding, "Sir, you play very good Opening batting." Many believe that the three cricket stars were making fun of Indians in the posts. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has sided with Morgan and Butler.

This is ridiculous ... https://t.co/H3f9LUvvZk — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 8, 2021

