Jimmy Neesham Candidly Responds To Fan Asking Him About IPL 2020 Auction On Twitter

Talented New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham recently responded to a fan's query about his return to the IPL. Neesham has been a part of the IPL in 2014 and 2015 but has not been able to make too much impact. The Kiwi all-rounder has been fast-emerging as one of the best in the business with his effective bowling and explosive hitting.

Jimmy Neesham predicts his IPL future

The IPL Auction have held plenty of surprises throughout the years. Even legends like Sourav Ganguly and Chris Gayle have gone unsold, so it is safe to assume that nothing can really be predicted about an IPL auction. Jimmy Neesham seems to be aware of this fact too as the Kiwi all-rounder replied to a fan's query about his participation in the 2020 IPL. Here is the tweet.

The auction is unpredictable. Who knows 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/o5DH10c8wX — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 9, 2019

Neesham has only played one season of the IPL for the Delhi Capitals in 2014. He scored 42 runs and took one wicket in the four matches he played. His 2015 stint with KKR was hampered because of an injury. Jimmy also answered some other fan questions and some of his responses were hilarious.

I was thinking world peace but yea sure https://t.co/RO7Y1Ww8XL — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 9, 2019

Franchises to polish their sides ahead of IPL 2020

On December 19, all eight franchises of the IPL will be in Kolkata for the 2020 Auction. While teams like Chennai Super Kings will only look to polish their side, teams like the Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to rejuvenate their sides with big purchases. Some of the biggest players who will be available for purchase are:

Pat Cummins

Josh Hazlewood

Chris Lynn

Shaun Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Dale Steyn

Eoin Morgan

