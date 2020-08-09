Joe Root Backs Jofra Archer After Poor Performance In 1st Test Against Pakistan

Joe Root has backed an under-fire Jofra Archer after his unimpressive performance in the recently concluded 1st Test against Pakistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Archer was smashed to all parts of the ground in the first innings by opener Shan Masood and Babar Azam. He finished with figures of 3/59 in the first innings and 1/27 in the second i.e. he could only manage four scalps in the entire contest.

'We just need to be very understanding': Joe Root

“We just need to be very understanding that he (Jofra Archer) is still very young in his Test career, and that there will be mistakes and lessons to be learned. But as long as he’s willing to learn from them and to keep looking to improve and get better, we will continue to see very special things from him", said English Test skipper Joe Root in a mid-innings interview to Sky Sports.

England snatch victory from jaws of defeat

The hosts seemed to be down and out at one stage after they were bundled out for 219 in their first innings in reply to Pakistan's total of 326 riding on an outstanding ton from opener Shan Masood as the visitors got a huge first-innings lead of 107. Nonetheless, Azhar Ali & Co. failed to capitalise in their second innings as Masood got out without troubling the scorers and even Babar Azam departed for five. Skipper Ali's poor form continued as he was plumb in front of the wicket for just eight.

Pakistan had resumed Day 4 at 137/9. However, it did not take the English pacers too long to run past their tail-enders and bundle them out for 169 as the hosts were set a stiff target of 277 runs to draw first blood in the three-match series. It was always going to be a challenge for England as they had to see of the new ball which provides a lot of assistance to the seamers upfront in those overcast conditions which they did to some extent.

Nonetheless, the English side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals even though a few of the batsmen were keeping the scoreboard ticking. At 117/5, it seemed that it was all over for the English side but Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes had other ideas as they made a stellar contribution lower down the order. The duo added 139 runs for the sixth-wicket stand and brought England on the verge of a famous win.

Unfortunately, Buttler was trapped plumb in front of the wicket for an outstanding 75 that included seven boundaries and a maximum. Even though the home side lost the wicket of Stuart Broad as well, Woakes ensured that there were no further hiccups and helped England cross the finish line by three wickets.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

