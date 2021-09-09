Joe Root Gives Insights On Pitch Condition Ahead Of England Vs India Old Trafford Test

England will be eyeing to level the series against India when both the teams face each other in the fifth and final Test at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Friday. India are currently 2-1 ahead in the England vs India five-match Test series after winning the Oval Test, and England skipper Joe Root is hoping to get some English conditions during the Old Trafford Test.

While interacting in the online press conference, Joe Root said that he is yet to see the pitch for the Old Trafford Test, but he has already gained much knowledge on the conditions by playing at the same venue thrice last year. Root said, “So, from our point of view, I just want English conditions. And hopefully, that’s what we get this week."

When asked if Team India handled the pressure better in India vs England Test Series, Root disagreed, stating that England made their own mistake. He said “Within this series, there have been half an hour periods of the game where we’ve not managed it as well as them and it’s really cost us. Instead of 2-1 down, we could have potentially been 3-0 up.”

Jos Buttler, Jack Leach added to England team

After missing the Oval Test due to the birth of his child, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is set to resume his vice-captaincy duty for the fifth and final match of the India vs England Test Series. Apart from him, left-arm spinner Jack Leach has also been added to the team for the final Test. England, who have not lost a Test series to India at home since 2007, are under pressure to save the five-match rubber here.

Mark Wood is also likely to get a spot in the playing 11 in place of James Anderson, who could be rested after featuring in four games. England coach Chris Silverwood said, "He's (Wood) certainly someone who comes back into contention. We have got some aching bodies, I'm not going to deny that, so we obviously have to keep an eye on that. He could come back and if he does, he will obviously add that pace for us. If the pitch is abrasive as it usually is at Old Trafford there should be reverse swing. He's certainly back in contention,"

Speaking on Anderson, he added, "It'll be a discussion that he and I will have together. He will have input into that, without a shadow of a doubt. James knows his own body. We have got a bit of time now between this game and the next one. I know what it's like, he won't want to miss any cricket. We have to make sure we look after him. Although there is a gap between the final Test and what's in front of him. He's certainly someone I want to make sure is looked after."

With PTI inputs

Image: Joe Root / Instagram