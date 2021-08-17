Joe Root Impressed With Kohli-led Side After Lord's Defeat, Says 'Trying To Be Like India'

England skipper Joe Root on Monday heaped praise on Team India, saying the Virat Kohli-led squad has been a "very good" side for a long period of time and that his team is still trying to get to where they are. Root said England is in a slightly different position than India is at the moment and that they are trying to get there by finding ways to improve. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Root took all the responsibility for his team's defeat in the second Test match against India, admitting that he got a couple of tactical decisions wrong.

"Virat got his style and his way of doing things and it’s probably contrasting to the way I naturally play my cricket. But I think everyone’s got their own styles and their own ways of doing things I think India as well has been a very good side for a long period of time. And I think we’re in a slightly different position, we’re trying to get to where they are and we need to keep finding ways of improving and getting better," Root said at the post-match press conference.

Root said England played some really good cricket over the period of four days and it is disappointing to not win the game. “So and for four days of this game, I think you know we played some really good cricket. You know it was disappointing to find ourselves in this position now after a pretty average day. We just need to be better for a longer run and, that’s pretty much how I see it,” Root added.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 5

India won the second Test match at Lord's by a whopping 151 runs as the team managed to demolish the England batting line-up in less than two sessions. India had started the day at 181/6 with Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma batting. The hosts were quick to remove both batsmen early on Day 5 as Ollie Robinson struck with two back-to-back wickets. However, to everyone's surprise, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah forged a crucial partnership for the ninth wicket to take India to 298/8 before Kohli declared the innings just after lunch. Shami hit his second Test half-century in the match while Bumrah remained not-out at 34.

Indian bowlers struck early as Bumrah and Shami dismissed both the openers in the first two overs of the last innings. Ishant Sharma also joined the party and dismissed Haseeb Hameed and Jonny Bairstow before tea. Bumrah came in after tea and sent England skipper Joe Root back to the pavilion.

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali put up a partnership of 23 runs before Mohammed Siraj struck and removed the latter. Siraj then picked Buttler and Sam Curran in quick succession. Robinson lost his wicket to Bumrah and the final nail in the coffin was hammered by Siraj when he dismissed James Anderson to help India finish the game before the end of play on Day 5. Indian opener KL Rahul was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding 129-run knock in the first innings.

(Image credit: PTI/AP)