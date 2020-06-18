English Test Skipper Joe Root Says Saliva Ban Will Not Make Much Difference In England

Joe Root has come forward and said that the International Cricket Council's saliva ban will not make much of a difference in England. The ICC's saliva ban to shine the ball comes in the wake of the global pandemic. Many bowlers (pacers & spinners) as well as the greats of the game and cricket pundits have expressed their disappointment on the same.

'I don’t think it would change a huge amount in England': Joe Root



“I don’t think it would change a huge amount in England. It depends, obviously, in terms of the conditions when it’s a little bit more overcast, there’s not been much cricket played in the squares and the outfield should be very lush,” said Root while interacting on Sony Ten’s ‘Pit Stop’. “Damage to the Duke ball doesn’t really take effect till about 50 overs or 40 overs if that’s the case. So it should swing consistently anyway. So I can’t see it playing as much of having as much of an impact, especially at the start of the summer. I think, as the summer goes on and if we get some good weather the squares become a little bit more abrasive than the reverse swing might be a natural part anyway", the 2019 World Cup winner added.

Root will next be seen in action during the three-match home Test series against West Indies that gets underway on July 8 where he will be leading the English side. Meanwhile, it will also mark the first cricket match to be played after March. The Test series will be held behind closed doors. Pakistan will then be visiting England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from July 30 to September 2.

(Image Courtesy: AP)