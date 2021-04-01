Jofra Archer Birthday: Ben Stokes Trolls England Teammate With Hilarious Advice; WATCH

Rajasthan Royals recently shared a video on their Twitter handle which shows players like Ben Stokes, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone and many more wishing Jofra Archer on his 27th birthday. The lanky speedster is currently resting in his hometown as he recently underwent finger surgery after he accidentally dropped a fish tank on his hand. Because of that, Archer is ruled out from the first four matches of the RR IPL 2021 schedule.

In the video, many of Jofra Archer’s teammates can also be seen wishing the pacer for a speedy recovery, while his England teammate Ben Stokes couldn’t stop himself from sarcastically pulling Archer’s leg. After wishing the 27-year-old a “happy birthday,” Stokes asked Archer to rest his hands and “stop dropping fish tanks on your hands”. In response to all the good wishes and tributes, Archer wrote, “Be back soon” alongside some heart emojis.

Apart from Jofra Archer, many cricket fans also reacted to the video, wishing for Archer’s recovery and asking the speedster to be back when he’s 100% ready. “Happy birthday jof. Hope you are recovering and we hope you come back soon. Take care bro and party hard,” wrote a fan. “As Ben Stokes said, stop dropping fish tanks on your hands Jof,” another added. “Happy birthday champ. Huge inspiration,” commented the third.

On Wednesday, the English Cricket Board (ECB) took to Twitter to provide an update on Archer’s recent surgery. The statement revealed that a fragment of glass was removed from the middle finger of his right hand because of which the right-arm pacer will undergo two weeks of rehabilitation. After two weeks, Jofra Archer will be reviewed by officials before he returns to training.

IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns in the tournament opener. Rajasthan Royals will play their first game on April 12 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai. Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone have already joined the Rajasthan Royals camp and are currently quarantining in their hotel rooms. The Ben Stokes IPL 2021 salary is INR 12.5 crore, which used to be the highest in the RR squad until Chris Morris is set to overtake it this season.

