Jofra Archer Injury Update: Pacer To Miss NZ Tests, In Doubt For India And Pakistan Series

England's star fast bowler Jofra Archer was forced to remain out of action for a considerable amount of time because of an elbow injury and a subsequent hand surgery. While the player had to skip the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), fans were hopeful of seeing the champion cricketer back in national colours soon, as he made his cricketing comeback in the ongoing County Championship. However, the speedster faced yet another setback as he was recently ruled out of the upcoming England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series.

Jofra Archer injury woes return to haunt him

The right-arm pacer's hopes of representing the Rajasthan Royals side in the latest edition of IPL came down crashing as he had to withdraw his name from the flagship competition because of multiple injuries. The bowler made his much-awaited comeback by featuring in a match against Surrey 2nd XI for Sussex 2nd XI in the ongoing Second Eleven Championship. The player also participated in the County Championship game against Kent, where he impressed with a fiery new-ball spell.

However, the talented youngster bowled only five overs in the second innings of the game and complained of a sore elbow. Archer could have to undergo surgery for his right elbow and he has been ruled out of the England vs New Zealand Test series because of the same. The 26-year-old could also be in doubt for the subsequent Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India series if he has to undergo surgery as he will have to go through a comprehensive rehabilitation routine before returning to competitive cricket. It also remains to be seen if the surgery has any impact on the Jofra Archer bowling speed.

According to the England Cricket Board's (ECB) official statement, the lanky pacer felt pain in his right elbow and was unable to bowl on the final two days of the County Championship game against Kent. The cricketer will seek the help of a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his injured right elbow. The Jofra Archer injury is a major blow for the England side as star all-rounder Ben Stokes also is expected to miss a number of matches because of a broken finger. Stokes sustained the injury while taking a catch in an IPL 2021 match and was ruled out from the tournament because of the same.

England vs New Zealand 2021 series

According to the England cricket schedule 2021, the team will next be seen in action in June when they take on New Zealand in red-ball matches. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series consists of two Test matches starting from June 2. The first Test match will take place from June 2 to 6 at Lord’s. The second Test match will take place from June 10 to 14 at the Edgbaston.

England cricket schedule 2021

June: New Zealand Tour of England – 2 Tests

June-July: Sri Lanka Tour of England – 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs

July: Pakistan Tour of England – 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

August: India Tour of England – 5 Tests

October: England tour of Pakistan – 2 T20Is

October-November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

November-December and into 2022: England's tour of Australia - 5-match The Ashes series

