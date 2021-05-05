Jofra Archer Injury Update: RR Pacer Bats On Cricket Return In England, Delights Fans

English cricketer Jofra Archer was back on the field making a comeback from his elbow injury and the finger injury that kept him out of the IPL 2021. Earlier, Jofra Archer had missed his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 matches with the Rajasthan Royals due to an injury to his right middle finger. After undergoing surgery and going into rehab, Archer was seen batting in the Second Eleven Championship.

After his finger surgery, Archer is taking it slow and steady to recover and complete his rehab process in the Hove. Archer took to the field for the first time since his injury and was batting for the Sussex 2nd XI in the Second Eleven Championship. The match is taking place between the Sussex 2nd XI and the Surrey 2nd XI from May 4-7 in Brighton.

Jofra Archer injury update

Earlier, Jofra Archer’s long-standing right arm elbow injury had seen him miss the Test series of England against India. He also injured his right-hand middle finger in the fish tank accident which saw him miss the earlier matches with the Rajasthan Royals and later back out of the IPL 2021 completely. After undergoing an operation on his finger, Jofra Archer was in rehab for around 2 weeks.

The ECB later stated that Archer would then step up his training regime with the Sussex and was expected to return back if he was able to bowl pain-free. In the match against the Surrey 2nd XI, Jofra Archer scored 35 runs from 46 balls where he hit 3 4s and 2 6s. The Jofra Archer injury might be a blessing in disguise as he could get back and work on himself to improve his game further. His injury also caused an early exit from the tournament and as a result, he avoided all the chaos from the IPL 2021 suspended decision.

IPL latest news

According to IPL latest news, the IPL 2021 suspended decision came into power after players started testing positive inside the bio-bubble. It started with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from the KKR squad and when Wriddhiman Saha from the SRH squad also tested positive, the decision to suspend the league was taken. The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPLGC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.

Foreign players in IPL 2021 depend on BCCI for a safe return

For all the foreign players in the IPL 2021, the BCCI has assured that it will do everything in its power to arrange for secure and safe passage. About 11 English players were a part of the IPL 2021. The ECB had directed earlier that the players quitting the league had to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

Image Source: IPLT20.com