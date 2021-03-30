Jofra Archer Injury Update: The 'Freak Accident' That Might Rule Pacer Out Of IPL Revealed

England speedster Jofra Archer is yet to recover from his finger injury. The cricketer went back to the United Kingdom (UK) last week. On Saturday, March 27, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the star speedster will be undergoing surgery. The ECB informed that the decision was taken following scans and subsequent consultant review.

Jofra Archer injury update by ECB

Ashley Giles talks about Jofra Archer injury

England’s director of cricket and former spinner Ashley Giles recently interacted with Michael Vaughan on the BBC’s Tuffers and Vaughan show. He revealed that Jofra Archer suffered a cut on his middle finger back in January early this year. Giles said that the speedster got the cut on his finger while he was cleaning a fish tank at home.

Ashley Giles stated, “He (Archer) dropped the fish tank, cut his hand, and he’s been in surgery. He’s come out of it well”. He added that the speedster managed to play through his injury in India because he was treated for the same earlier. Giles claimed that the injury did not stop Archer from playing but when he received an injection on his elbow, he went to a specialist because his finger was still a “bit stiff”.

Jofra Archer IPL 2021 stint in jeopardy

The Jofra Archer IPL 2021 stint for the Rajasthan Royals might also be shortened or entirely cancelled due to his untimely injury. The IPL 2021 season is scheduled to launch on April 9 with a game in Chennai. A decision regarding Archer’s availability in the tournament will be taken later.

Sanju Samson captain of Rajasthan Royals team 2021

Sanju Samson is set to lead Rajasthan Royals this season, after they parted ways with Steve Smith earlier this year. On January 20, the Rajasthan Royals franchise retained 17 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone and uncapped Indian cricketers like Kuldip Yadav and Akash Singh. Here is a list of all Rajasthan Royals players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

A look at Rajasthan Royals team 2021

Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Liam Livingstone, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh and K. C. Carriapa.

