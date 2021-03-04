Jofra Archer Out Due To Injury, Ben Stokes Playing 4th Test Despite An Upset Stomach: ECB

With India and England locking horns in the final Test of the four-match series, Jofra Archer did not take the field on Thursday morning surprising fans as to why the ace pacer had been left out of the squad. In a match where England are playing to draw the series and avenge two consecutive defeats, India has set its eyes on the World Test Championship finale, for which Kohli & Co. will qualify with a win or a draw in this match. Now, the England Cricket Board (ECB) has clarified that Archer has been forced out with an injury.

'Stokes has had an upset stomach'

The ECB has informed that Jofra Archer has been excluded from the playing XI due to an elbow issue. The speedster had to miss the second Test of the series due to the same injury. "Jofra Archer is not playing in this Test match due to his ongoing right elbow issue. The ECB medical team will provide an update in due course," read an update from the England cricket board.

The board has also informed that all-rounder Ben Stokes is playing with an upset stomach. Several members of the touring party have been affected by the same including assistant coach Paul Collingwood. The ECB has affirmed, despite the issue, Stokes is not expected to be off the field. "Ben Stokes has had an upset stomach, the same issue that has affected other members of the touring party. It is not expected to keep him off the field," ECB said.

England suffer a batting collapse yet again

Even though Root had called it right at the toss, his batsmen including himself could not capitalise on their chances as they ended up losing wickets at regular intervals. Apart from star all-rounder Ben Stokes (55), and, Dan Lawrence (46), none of the other batsmen could make much of an impact on what seemed to be a good batting surface as most of them failed to breach the three-figure mark and were eventually bundled out for 205 in the 76th over.

The Indian spinners did much of the damage with Ashwin, Patel, and, Washington Sundar sharing eight wickets apiece. Axar Patel was once again the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with figures of 4/68 from his 26 overs while 'Ash' finished with 3/47 from his 19.5 overs. In reply, India have lost the wicket of opener Shubman Gill for a duck after he was caught plumb in front of the wicket by veteran pacer James Anderson in the very first over as the scorecard reads 4/1.

