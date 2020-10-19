Jofra Archer Says His ₹7.20 CR Dream11 IPL Price Tag Puts More Pressure On Him Than Tests

England's Jofra Archer has established himself as a match-winner in the Indian Premier League through his consistent contributions for the Rajasthan side. The 25-year-old is an invaluable asset for Steve Smith's unit and seldom disappoints the team management. Jofra Archer is entrusted with the responsibilities of picking up key wickets of the opposition and also has a significant role as a lower-order batsman.

Jofra Archer feeling the pressure

In his column for the Daily Mail, Jofra Archer revealed that his hefty price tag of ₹7.20 crore in the league results in added pressure for him. Archer stated that since everyone is aware of the paycheck he is drawing for his services for Rajasthan, it ramps up the pressure on him. Jofra Archer added that he is satisfied with his performance so far in the competition and reckons he is placed high in the list of highest wicket-takers and the best economy rate.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL Top Run Getters: Rahul Extends Lead At No.1, Du Plessis 29 Runs Away From 2nd

Jofra Archer IPL career

The fast bowler made his much-anticipated debut in the Indian Premier League in 2018 for the Rajasthan franchise. The cricketer has become a vital cog for his side since his debut and has been a key factor in the team's success. With his ability to win the battle in front of any batsman with his sheer pace, he has earned a reputation as one of the most lethal in the league.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Umpire Paschim Pathak's 'Rockstar' Hairstyle Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

The flamboyant England star has featured in 30 matches in the competition and has 38 wickets to his name. With an impressive economy rate of 7.35, he has surely made his mark in the Indian T20 carnival. Jofra Archer has proved his mettle with the bat as well and has a staggering strike-rate of over 160.

ALSO READ | Plunket Shield AUK Vs OTG Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

In the latest season of the league, he has scalped 12 wickets in 19 matches with a fantastic economy rate of 6.95. The star player has played some blistering knocks too, with a strike-rate of 193.61. Jofra Archer hit four successive sixes off Chennai's Lungi Ngidi at one point, a testimony of his hitting prowess.

After 9 matches, the Rajasthan side are reeling at the bottom of the table with only three victories to their name. Jofra Archer will have to play a major role if they are to stage a turnaround in the competition. The Rajasthan team will next be seen in action as they take on Chennai at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday at 7:30 pm IST.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Shami Compared To Jasprit Bumrah By Netizens For Defending 5 Runs In Super Over

Image: Jofra Archer Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.