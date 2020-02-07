Jofra Archer Stuns Fans By Turning Nostradamus Once Again After Suffering Elbow Injury

Young pacer Jofra Archer suffered an elbow injury during the recently concluded four-match Test series against South Africa which England went on to win 3-1 after having lost the first one. The injury is so severe that he has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will be played from March 29 to May 24, 2020. Archer was supposed to represent the Rajasthan Royals who were the inaugural edition winners back in 2008. The speedster has been associated with the franchise since 2008. As per reports, the 2019 World Cup-winner will be out of action for three months.

However, it seems that the Barbadian cricketer had a premonition about this injury a few years back.

Jofra Archer turns Nostradamus once again

You had heard that right. Archer had a premonition about his elbow injury a few years back. In fact, almost six years to be precise. In one of his tweets which dates back to May 2014, the youngster had prayed that this was not a stress fracture. In another tweet which was posted the following month, he wondered whether it was just an elbow injury. Here are the tweets.

I pray this ain't a stress fracture — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 14, 2014

All that is a elbow? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) June 7, 2014

Even the fans were stunned with Jofra's premonition which came true. Here's what they had to say.

He IS the future. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) February 6, 2020

Not again — Sneha (@Snehaa222) February 6, 2020

What a Prediction 🙄 — Вришабх Барахате [Vrushabh Barahate] (@vrushabh121) February 6, 2020

Wait what this tweet is from 2014 🤔🤔🤔 Is this guy really from future — Nirmal Ank (@ank58996) February 6, 2020

How can you be so accurate Jofra Archer 😱😱 — Baba BackBencher (@Mp_hyper_tiger) February 6, 2020

Archer played only 1 Test throughout England's tour of SA

The England Cricket Board on Thursday confirmed that the pacer would miss out on IPL 2020 and the Sri Lanka tour as he would now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team. The board also hinted that the pacer is expected to return in time for the three-match Test series against West Indies. Archer has been suffering from bone stress in the right elbow throughout the ongoing tour of South Africa, reducing him to a single appearance in the 3-1 Test series victory.