Jofra Archer To Pull Out Of IPL 2021, Might Also Miss ODI Series Against India: Reports

England pacer Jofra Archer who has been on a roll in the recent series against India is likely to pull out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, as per reports. According to British Daily 'The Telegraph', the 25-year-old who has had a troublesome run with his elbow over the past few weeks might skip IPL 2021 to prioritize his international career.

Jofra Archer to skip IPL 2021?

The ECB's last update regarding his elbow troubles read-- “Jofra Archer is not playing in this Test match due to his ongoing right elbow issue. The ECB medical team will provide an update in due course." READ | Jofra Archer hits out at Vaughan's 'annoying' criticism, objects to intense scrutiny

The fiery pacer, who had missed two Tests in England's 1-3 series defeat against India is also said to undergo another injection in his elbow after the ongoing T20I series. Given this, it is assumed that he would sit out for the three-match ODI series as well.

However, his decision to let go of his contract with the Rajasthan franchise in IPL 2021 is in all likelihood going to cause a big blow to the team for which he has been the lead pacer right since his debut. In his IPL career, Archer bowled under an economy rate of 7 for the past two matches and has scalped 15, 11, and 20 wickets each since his debut in 2018.

Rajasthan Royals team 2021

The champions of the inaugural IPL season gave a poor show in the last edition of the cash-rich league after they failed to even make it to the top four after the group stage matches. For this year's season, they have incorporated major changes in their line-up, with Sanju Samson replacing Steve Smith as the captain of the side being the most notable one. Moreover, they have also gone ahead and picked prominent stalwarts of the shortest format in the IPL 2021 auction in an attempt to stage a miraculous turnaround this year.

Rajasthan Royals players for IPL 2021 - Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sa