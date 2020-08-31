IPL 2020: Jonty Rhodes Wants Mohammed Shami To Set High Fielding Standards

Kings XI Punjab fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has said that it is important that players like Mohammed Shami set high standards in fielding in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Rhodes believes that if senior players like Shami set high standards in fielding, then younger guys in the lineup will also follow them and it would create a great culture within the group.

Shami was retained by KXIP for the second successive season during the IPL 2020 Auctions that were held in December last year.

'Great techique': Jonty Rhodes

"From an energy perspective, I always look to the senior players to lead that because there are some talented young players like Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, some great fielders. But it's guys like Shami who, for me, are so important to this outfit because they are often looked up to and respected in very high regard, especially in Indian cricketing circles," Rhodes said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Kings XI Punjab. "If they are setting high standards, then young players, it's easier for them to follow. So it's great to see Shami speed to the ball, great technique and just showing the younger guys that he's still got something left in the tank," he added.

About KXIP

KL Rahul will be leading KXIP in the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Rahul was roped in by the 2014 finalists during the IPL 2018 Auctions after he was released by three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore along with Windies power-hitter Chris Gayle and has been instrumental with the bat for the Punjab franchise in the last two editions of the tournament.

The Karnataka cricketer will be succeeding veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had led the side in the previous two seasons. The Test specialist was released in last year's auctions and will now be trying his luck in Delhi Capitals.

