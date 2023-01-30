Jos Buttler And Van Der Dussen Involved In Heated Altercation, Umpires Forced To Intervene

England and South Africa on Sunday locked horns against each other in the 2nd ODI of their three-match series at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. South Africa won the match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the contest. The Proteas defeated England by 5 wickets thanks to a fabulous knock from skipper Temba Bavuma. David Miller and Aiden Markram also contributed to the total to help their side chase down a huge target.

Meanwhile, the match also witnessed some tense moments after England skipper Jos Buttler got involved in a heated altercation with Rassie van der Dussen. The incident occurred in the 19th over of the South African innings when Van der Dussen was batting with Bavuma. After England spinner Adil Rashid bowled a googly to Van der Dussen, the ball hit his pads and flew in the air. Buttler tried to catch the ball but was unintentionally blocked by Van der Dussen.

This caused Buttler to fire a few words at Van der Dussen, who responded with some words of his own. The umpires had to intervene as they were heard asking both players to calm down. A video of the incident went viral on social media. "Just relax, I'm trying to catch the ball. What's your problem Rassie? It's not all about you all the time. I am allowed to try and catch the ball. What do you want me to do?" Buttler was heard saying in the video.

Jos Buttler and Rassie van der Dussen having some heated conversation out there in the middle during the second ODI in Bloemfontein.pic.twitter.com/kNrWrovHMC — 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) January 29, 2023

South Africa vs England

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa won the toss and asked England to bat first. England scored 342/7 in 50 overs thanks to a 94-run knock from Buttler. Harry Brook scored 80 off 75 balls, while Moeen Ali contributed with 51 off 45 balls. Anrich Nortje picked up a two-wicket haul, while the rest of the South African bowlers scalped one wicket each. South Africa then chased down the target with 5 balls remaining. Bavuma scored 109 off 102 balls and was named the player of the match.

