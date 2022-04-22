Jos Buttler Chooses Who Has Best Cover Drive In Cricket Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam

England cricketer Jos Buttler is currently in the form of his life as he currently leads the run-scoring charts in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and is also the orange cap holder. Buttler recently appeared in a show named ‘#PoliteEnquiries’ by ESPN Cricinfo and answered many questions from fans. When asked to chose the cricketer who hits the best cover drives between former India skipper Virat Kohli and current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Buttler came up with a straightforward answer and took the name of Kohli.

Both Virat and Babar have been the flag bearers of their respective national teams for many years now. Even though Kohli has been not able to convert starts into centuries in the last three-four years in international cricket, his stroke play is still considered one of the best in the game. Babar on the other hand has continued to impress the cricketing world with his batting masterclass for the Pakistani team.

Comparing the stats of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

When the cricketing stats are looked upon, Virat has scored 8043 runs in 101 Test matches for the Indian cricket team, at a strike rate of 50.0. He has scored a total of 12311 runs in 260 ODI games, at an average of 58.1 and strike rate of 92.9. At the same time, his run tally in the T20 format of the game stands at 3296 runs in 97 matches, at a strike rate of 137.7 and average of 51.5. He has scored 27 centuries in Tests, and 43 centuries in ODIs, while the entire cricketing world awaits his 71st international century for the last three years.

Meanwhile, Babar has scored 2851 runs in 40 Test matches at an average of 46.0, which includes six centuries. He has scored 4261 runs in 86 ODI games at a strike rate of 90.3 and an average of 59.2. The Pakistan skipper has also scored 2686 runs in 74 T20I games at a strike rate of 129.4. He has also scored 16 ODI centuries and one hundred in the T20Is.

In the meantime, it is pertinent to mention that Buttler is one of the hottest prospects of international cricket currently. He has made a name as a big-hitting player for the England cricket team, as well as in the IPL, playing for Rajasthan Royals. He has hit two centuries in the ongoing IPL 2022 season, and his run tally stands at 375 in six games, at a strike rate of 156.90. He will be in action during Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, match no. 34 of IPL 2022 on Friday.

