Jos Buttler Defies Laws Of Physics To Take A Screamer Of A Catch In T20 World Cup | WATCH

England and Afghanistan locked horns against each other in their opening match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. England defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets to win their first Super 12 game of the tournament. Sam Curran picked up a five-wicket haul to put England in the driver's seat from the very beginning of the match. Curran became the first England men's bowler to take a five-for in a T20 Internationals.

However, the moment that stood out for everyone was a spectacular catch taken by England skipper Jos Buttler, who went flying behind the stumps to remove Mohammad Nabi off Mark Wood's bowling. The incident occurred in the 16th over of the Afghanistan innings when Wood was bowling to Nabi. Wood bowled a short delivery at Nabi, who ended up giving a catch to Buttler while trying to play a shot down the leg side.

A video of the catch has been shared by the ICC on its official Instagram handle. The video has since gone viral with over 1,51,000 likes. "Buttler flies to his left and holds onto a beauty," the ICC wrote in the caption of the post.

England vs Afghanistan

As far as the match is concerned, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). England bowlers were right on the money as they rarely gave Afghanistan batters a breathing chance. England bowled Afghanistan out for a low score of 111 runs. Apart from Curran, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes also contributed with the ball as they picked five wickets between them.

While Stokes and Wood picked two wickets each, Woakes scalped one wicket to his name. Adil Rashid was the only bowler for England who proved to be a little bit expensive as he conceded 32 runs in his quota of four overs and that too without taking a single wicket. Apart from Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Najibullah Zadran, none of the Afghanistan batters was able to reach the two-digit mark.

In the second innings, England chased down the target in 18.1 overs with 11 balls remaining. While Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, and Dawid Malan played a cameo with the bat, Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten at 29 off 21 balls to help his side finish the chase. Fazhalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Fareed Ahmad each picked one wicket for Afghanistan. Curran was named the player of the match for his outstanding effort with the ball.

Image: Instagram/T20WorldCup