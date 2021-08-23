Jos Buttler May Skip Final Test Vs India, Ashes Series After Withdrawing From IPL

England cricketer Jos Buttler has raised doubts over his availability for the remainder of the England vs India Test series. The wicketkeeper-batter who had earlier withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also put doubts over his availability for the end-of-year Ashes series over concerns about being apart from his family due to Australia's coronavirus restrictions. The news comes as a major setback for the England cricket team as they prepare to face India in the 3rd Test at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Why is Jos Buttler not playing in IPL and the Ashes series?

As per Rajasthan Royals' official announcement, Jos Buttler withdrew his name from the IPL 2021 Phase 2 as he and his wife Louise are expecting a second child soon. According to Skysports this is also the reason behind Buttler missing the end of the England vs India five-match Test series.

Speaking about Jos Buttler's Ashes withdrawal, the England team will play the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October and November before heading to Australia, likely keeping players, who feature in both, away from home for four months.

While speaking to The Times Buttler said, "One of the challenges is working out where the line is where you say I can't do that. I've sacrificed a lot for cricket and my wife and family have sacrificed a lot. You have to be open to saying no. It would be incredibly disappointing if some players feel like they can't do it, but we're in a world at the moment where that is a possibility."

While Australia has closed its borders in an effort to control COVID-19, with limited flights and 14-day mandatory managed isolation for returning citizens, England players want assurance over family members joining them there. Buttler said, "COVID is incredibly challenging for everyone and Australia has a very strict policy in how they've tried to deal with it. Until we get more information about what it (the Australia tour) might look like, it's impossible to know what decision you're making."

England vs India 3rd Test

The upcoming England vs India 3rd Test at Leeds will be a chance for Team India to take a 2-0 lead in the series following their win at Lord's. For England, this match will be crucial as they look to level the series following a crushing defeat in the second Test. England skipper Joe Root will be looking to continue his fine form with the bat, while the Indian Team will be looking to put up yet another fantastic all-round effort to keep the home team from coming back into the series.