Josh Little Becomes First Irish To Bag IPL Contract, Excited To Play Under Hardik Pandya

Ireland pacer Josh Little on Friday became the first active Irish international to bag an IPL contract. Little has been offered to play in the world's biggest T20 tournament by Gujarat Titans, who bought him at the IPL 2023 auction for a sum of Rs. 4.4 crores. After securing the IPL contract, Little told Cricket Ireland that he is delighted to have been signed by the defending champions and is looking forward to playing under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

Little thanked the Gujarat Titans management for believing in him and offering him to play in the cash-rich tournament. Little further said that he is looking forward to working with Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra. Little also thanked Cricket Ireland for granting him permission to play in the IPL. He said that playing cricket for Ireland will always remain his first priority.

“I’m delighted to have been signed by the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans, and look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya within such a high-quality squad. I’m also looking forward to working with coach Ashish Nehra and would like to thank the management team at the Titans for believing in me," Little said in a statement to Cricket Ireland.

“I have loved playing international cricket for Ireland - and that will always remain my priority, but to be able to learn and play in the IPL will be an incredible opportunity, and thanks to Cricket Ireland for supporting me in this," he added.

Little's career

Little impressed the cricketing world with his brilliant performance at the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. The 23-year-old became the sixth bowler ever to register a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup. He achieved the feat during Ireland's match against New Zealand. Little has played 22 ODIs and 53 T20 Internationals for Ireland since making his debut in 2016. Little has also played in the Lanka Premier League and The Hundred and has also been offered to play in the SA20, South Africa's new T20 league.

Image: Cricket Ireland