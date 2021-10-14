Jyotiraditya Scindia's Batting Skills Make Netizens 'confirm Selection' For T20 World Cup

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday flaunted his cricketing skills and played some brilliant shots all around the park. Sharing his video on his Twitter handle, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia informed that he tried his hand in cricket when he visited Madhav Institute of Technology & Science for the inauguration of new ground in Gwalior. In the video, Scindia can be seen playing different shots and the people around applauding him for his encouragement of the sports.

Netizens react to Scindia's cricketing skills

It is great to watch you playing cricketing shots with perfect timing and copybook syle.I strongly believe that you will work to build a new India the change we want to seek@JM_Scindia — Sunil Chamola (@SunilSh76827357) October 14, 2021

Gwalior fir se Pragati karne laga Aapke Aate hi... Thnk you Scindhia ji — Dhyanvendra singh (@16dhyan) October 14, 2021

One of the social media user also shared a clip of a video in which Scindia was clean-bowled.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's sports skills

This is not the first time a Union Minister has showcased his sporting skills. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur during his visit to Kashmir tried his hand in Table Tennis and had also shared the video on his Twitter handle. In August, Anurag Thakur had also showcased his skills of jumping a skipping rope during the launch of the Fit India mobile application on the occasion of National Sports Day. In a video shared by Thakur on his Twitter handle, the Sports Minister was seen jumping a skipping rope. The Fit India app was launched on the second anniversary of the Fit India movement and as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.

Which sport did you play today?



It's Table Tennis 🏓 for me! pic.twitter.com/Tjqvyw8ilc — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 26, 2021

(Image: @JM_Scindia/Twitter/ANI)