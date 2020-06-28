Krishnappa Gowtham Recalls MS Dhoni Losing His Temper During An IPL Match In 2019

Krishnappa Gowtham, in a recent Instagram Live chat, mentioned an IPL match where 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni had lost his temper. It had happened during an IPL 2019 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium between the 2008 finalists Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

During the final over of the match, the on-field umpire failed to give a no-ball decision after Michell Santner was dismissed on a delivery that was bowled well over the waist level and that is when an infuriated MS Dhoni had charged on to the field. 'Captain Cool' got involved in a heated argument with the on-field umpires which shocked everyone.

Eventually, the umpires had to give in. However, the former Indian skipper was criticised for his actions by many former cricketers and experts and was also fined half of his match fees for the aggressive behavior. Gowtham himself was a part of that contest where he was representing the Royals.

'Couldn't control himself': Krishnappa Gowtham

“When a guy like MS involves himself while playing a game, it shows the intensity of the IPL. It says that the coolest of people will lose their temper when it comes to such games,” said Gowtham during an Instagram live with CricTracker. “It’s like one of those incidents where we can’t think too much about it and dwell on it too much because in cricket sometimes emotions get over the best of people. And he was so into the game that he couldn’t control himself. He just walked in. You hardly get to see Mr. Cool losing his cool. So we need to enjoy that as well (sic),” the left-arm spinner added.

Gowatham was roped in by the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab after he was released by RR in the IPL 2020 Auctions. Meanwhile, Mahi was all set to lead the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, MSD was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.

Coming back to international cricket, India's next two bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

