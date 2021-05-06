Kagiso Rabada Emotionally Bids Goodbye To Delhi Capitals As Flight Out Of India Confirmed

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had to be suspended midway on Tuesday to ensure the safety of the players after several members from multiple franchises tested positive for COVID-19. The sudden postponement of the league has meant that all the overseas campaigners will head back to their home and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with all the franchises are striving to make travel arrangements for the same. Delhi Capitals' (DC) Kagiso Rabada, who recently took a flight to South Africa, penned down an emotional message before leaving the country.

The IPL-bound South Africa players have left for their home country as the South African government has not issued any restrictions for international travellers. It was earlier speculated that a number of players would have to undergo a 7-day quarantine in India after several people tested positive inside the IPL 2021 bio-bubble. However, they were allowed to travel back to their country and they will have to be home quarantined for a period of 10 to 14 days upon their arrival.

Kagiso Rabada took to his social media accounts to bid a final goodbye to the fans before leaving India. The speedster in his post mentioned that it was unfortunate that the 14th season of the cash-rich league had to be suspended this early. The 25-year-old also stated that he cherished being a part of the Delhi Capitals environment and also labelled it as his 'second home'.

The fast bowler is an integral part of the DC setup. The IPL 2020 Purple Cap winner featured in 7 matches for the franchise this season, in which he claimed 8 wickets with an economy rate of 8.76.

The talented pacer has been associated with the Delhi-based franchise since the 2017 season. The player was ruled out with a back injury for the 2018 season and was released by the franchise ahead of the subsequent auction. However, Delhi Capitals used the 'Right To Match' card to re-acquire the services of the champion cricketer. The Kagiso Rabada IPL 2021 price stands at INR 4.20 crore.

The 'IPL 2021 suspension' news took the internet by storm as fans were left wondering "Is IPL 2021 cancelled?" To answer the query, no, the tournament has not been called off but has been suspended for the time being. While speaking to Republic World, a top BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all the IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained that the latest edition of the IPL is not cancelled and they plan to conduct the remaining matches of the season soon. A BCCI official quoted by ANI has revealed that the BCCI is keen to tap the September window to conclude the IPL 2021 before the T20 World Cup. However, there has been no official confirmation made regarding the 'IPL new schedule'.

