'Glad That Your Love Story With Chennai Continues': Kamal Haasan Salutes MS Dhoni

'Ulaga Nayagan' Kamal Haasan came forward and hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cricket after the veteran stumper announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The legendary skipper shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement.

'Thank You!': Kamal Haasan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Apoorva Sagodharangal' star thanked MS Dhoni for 'demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life'. The multiple-time National Award-winning artist then mentioned that Mahi's calculated risks and calm demeanor will be missed by Team India and at the same time, also hailed MSD for 'rising from a small town' to being the hero of the nation.

The 'Pushpaka Vimana' actor concluded by saying he is glad that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper's love story with Chennai continues.

Dear @msdhoni Thank you for demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life. Rising from a small town to being the hero of the nation, your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed by Team India. Glad that your love story with Chennai continues. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 16, 2020



MS Dhoni hangs his boots

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

MS Dhoni's successful cricketing career

MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has all led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively. MS Dhoni had also led the Men In Blue to a tri-series win Down Under against the then mighty Australians in the 2007/08 season. 'Thala' has been leading the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and has led them to three IPL as well as two CLT20 titles as well.

What makes Dhoni a great batsman is the fact that he has amassed over 10,000 ODI runs especially when he had batted at either number six or seven during most of his career in the 50-overs format.

The veteran stumper was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10 last year

He will be leading the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that will be getting underway from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE.