Kamran Akmal Recalls MS Dhoni's Splendid Form During The 2006 ODI Series In Pakistan

Kamran Akmal has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the best wicket-keeper batsman that India has ever produced and also recalled the 2006 ODI series between the arch-rivals on Pakistan soil where the Men In Blue had registered an emphatic 4-1 win in the five-match series. MS Dhoni had starred in that series with the bat and amassed 219 runs that included three half-centuries and went on to finish the game on two of those occasions.

'Best wicket-keeper batsman': Kamran Akmal

During a Youtube interaction with Sawera Pasha, Akmal went on to say that Dhoni is the best wicket-keeper batsman that India has ever produced and is also the one who has achieved so much for Indian cricket which is unbelievable. At the same time, he also mentioned that to maintain a 50+ average throughout one's career in ODIs and play match-winning innings continuously is very tough.

Recalling the ODI series in early 2006, the former stumper added that Mahi had just taken the ODI series away from the home team (Pakistan). Talking about MSD's early cricketing career, Akmal went on to say that the way he had started against Pakistan in the A tour in Kenya and carry on the same performance till the end of his career is unbelievable.

Furthermore, the ex-stumper added that the former Indian skipper has won everything including T20, ODI World Cup, IPL trophies, Champions Trophy as a captain and that there are very few players like MS in world cricket.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Mahi was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10 last year where he had scored a painstaking 72-ball 50 and was involved in a 116-run partnership with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India's early top-order collapse. MSD has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic. CSK were all set to lock horns against their arch-rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium At the same time, MS was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.