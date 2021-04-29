Last Updated:

Kane Richardson And Adam Zampa's 2-day Wait In Mumbai Ends, Procure Tickets To Melbourne

After quitting the IPL 2021, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson were struggling to find tickets to Australia which they managed to procure after a 2 day wait.

Kane Richardson

The IPL 2021 is being carried out amidst the second wave of coronavirus which seen many international players withdraw from the tournament due to reasons like bio-bubble fatigue and the concern about being locked out of their home country. Earlier, the Royal Challengers Bangalore had announced the withdrawals of Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson from the tournament citing personal reasons. However, the Australian duo had to wait for 2 days before getting their ticket to Melbourne.

Australian players start backing out from IPL 2021

So far, the IPL 2021 has seen many international players back out from the tournament. The England batsman Liam Livingstone quit the Rajasthan Royals camp after bio-bubble fatigue while the Andrew Tye news of quitting the league followed after he got critical of the money that the franchises were spending on cricket in a time of crisis. The RCB team 2021 received a similar blow when Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson decided to quit and move back to Australia. The RCB team 2021 announced the news through their official Twitter account stating that the management respects their decision and offers them complete support.

Flight ban causes trouble for the Australian duo

After quitting, the Australian duo was struggling to find immediate tickets to Australia. The Australian government had announced a temporary ban on direct passenger flights on Tuesday with the Australian Prime Minister stating that the ban will continue till at least May 15 considering the situation. Zampa and Richardson were facing trouble due to finding it difficult to take a flight back to Australia and their travel plans were becoming uncertain.

Zampa and Richardson find a way back home

However, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson found a flight from Mumbai to Doha on Wednesday. From Doha, they will board onto a connecting flight to Melbourne and are expected to reach there by Thursday. After quitting, an update on the Andrew Tye news says that he is currently experiencing quarantine in a hotel in Sydney and he will be joined by the duo of Zampa and Richardson.

Another Australian cricketer, Chris Lynn has requested Cricket Australia (CA) to arrange for a chartered flight to bring Australian players home after the IPL 2021 is concluded. Cricket Australia has said that they will work closely with the Australian Government and will monitor the situation between now and the end of the tournament. While the BCCI has ensured all the players that it is working with the respective government authorities to arrange the return of all the players once the league is concluded. The BCCI has also increased the level of caution in an attempt to strengthen the bio-bubbles of the IPL teams.

