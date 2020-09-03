Kane Richardson 'disappointed' To Miss Out On IPL 2020, Says 'wasn't An Easy Decision'

Kane Richardson has come forward and expressed that it was a tough decision for him to back out from the IPL 2020. Richardson decided to pull out of the marquee tournament as his wife is expecting the birth of their first child. The Australian pacer was all set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming season and after the tall bowler had officially confirmed that he will not be available for the cash-rich event, RCB decided to name his Aussie team-mate and leg-spinner Adam Zampa as his replacement.

'I'm disappointed to miss the IPL': Kane Richardson

While speaking to the media from Southampton on Wednesday, Richardson went on to say that with all that’s going on in the world at the moment and the challenge of getting home on time for something as unpredictable as the birth of a child, he could not risk missing that. While Richardson said that it wasn't an easy decision for him to pull out from the IPL, he said it was a 'right one when he sat down and thought about it'.

At the same time, the Australian cricketer also mentioned that even though he is disappointed to miss the IPL, he is hopeful there are opportunities ahead for that (with regards to playing the IPL in the future).

RCB in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.

(Image Courtesy: AP)