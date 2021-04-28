Kane Williamson, David Warner Have Vital Message For Fans Ahead Of CSK Vs SRH Game: WATCH

During the ongoing IPL 2021 season, India is battling with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation and people from all wakes of life are coming forward to help curb the situation. During this time, members of the cricketing world are also trying their best to extend their support and spread awareness across India. India saw players like Pat Cummins donate to the PM Cares Fund along with IPL commentator and former cricketer Aakash Chopra donating to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation.

SRH team have a message for fans along with David Warner

Recently, the SRH team 2021 has put up an important video message for its fans on Twitter. The SRH team 2021 players are seen addressing the second wave of the coronavirus stating that it is spreading with alarming speed. The players hoped that everyone is staying safe at home with their families. The players conveyed further that their thoughts are with their fans while they stay away from their families in a bio-bubble.

This was to remind the fans that the Orange Army is the strength and win for the team players with Kane Williamson reminding the fans that they keep the SRH team going as the fans are also a part of their family. The video ends with players like David Warner and Kane Williamson appealing to the fans together to stay home and stay safe. Through this video, the SRH team 2021 gives an important message to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and the most important one to stay home and stay safe.

A must-win situation for the Sunrisers

Even though the SRH is having a below-par tournament they made a commendable effort to the fans proving that the health and well being of the fans is more important for them. The SRH will have to ensure a victory against the Chennai Super Kings in their next match to keep their playoffs race alive. The Sunrisers Hyderabad will go against the Chennai Super Kings in Match 23 of the IPL 2021 schedule.

India coronavirus cases

According to JHU CSSE Covid-19 data, as of April 27, 2021, India coronavirus cases stats saw 3,60,927 new cases with a weekly average of 3,40,140 cases. The Vaccine India stats have seen 22,638,695 people being fully vaccinated and 119,886,252 people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of April 26, 2021. India has seen a total of 18 million cases with 14.8 million recovered people and 201,000 deaths.

CSK vs SRH live streaming

The CSK vs SRH live telecast will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Chennai Super Kings in Match 23 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The CSK vs SRH live telecast will begin from 7:30 p.m. onwards. The CSK vs SRH live telecast can be seen on the Star Sports Network. The CSK vs SRH live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar online streaming platform.

