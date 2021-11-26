Kapil Dev Names Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin As His Two Favourite All-rounders

Former India all-rounder Kapil Dev picked Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin as his favourite all-rounders. Addressing the media at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course in Kolkata where the 62-year-old was attending the ICC RCGC Open Golf Championship as he is a Board member of the Professional Golf Tour of India.

Speaking of R Ashwin, Kapil Dev said that Indian off-spinner is just a joy to watch. “I just go to watch cricket these days and enjoy the game. I don’t see from your perspective. My job is to enjoy the sport. I would say Ashwin, hats off to him,” he said. He added that Ravindra Jadeja is his other pick and said that while he has become a better batter, his bowling form has somewhat dipped and he isn't performing consistently with the ball. "Jadeja... What a fabulous cricketer he is, but unfortunately he improved as a batter and come down as a bowler to me. When he started, he was a far better bowler but now he’s a far better batter. Every time India needs him, he will get runs. But he’s not performing as a bowler," he said.

Speaking about ongoing India vs New Zealand Test match, the former India captain also heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer for his debut century. “When any youngster makes a hundred on debut, it means the sport is going in the right direction. We need cricketers like him. He waited for almost four-five years to play for India. Finally, he got a chance and came out with flying colours,” he said.

Is Hardik Pandya an all-rounder?

Kapil Dev was also asked about Hardik Pandya and if he sees him as an all-rounder, to which the former Indian cricketer replied that one needs to be contributing with both the bat and the ball to be counted as an all-rounder and that he will answer this once he starts to bowl.

"He has to do both the jobs to be considered an all-rounder. He is not bowling so can we call him an all-rounder? Let him bowl, he has come out from the injury. He is an extremely important batter to the country, for bowling he has to play a lot more matches, perform and bowl and then we will say.”

