KAR Vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All PSL 2020 Match Details

The 26th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020 season will be played between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars. The KAR vs LAH live match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 12 and the KAR vs LAH live match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Here is our KAR vs LAH Dream11 team and KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction that will bring you the best KAR vs LAH live match results.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing season of Pakistan Super League is the fifth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 domestic competition. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from February 20 till March 22. 34 matches will be played across four different venues of Pakistan in double round-robin and playoffs format.

Lahore Qalandars are currently placed third on the points table with four wins out of their eight matches. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings are fifth on the table with three wins from their seven matches. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Squads to decide the KAR vs LAH playing 11

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: KAR Squad

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chadwick Walton (w), Imad Wasim (c), Chris Jordan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan, Arshad Iqbal, Umer Khan, Ali Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Awais Zia.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: LAH Squad

Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk (w), Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan, Usman Shinwari, Salman Irshad, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jaahid Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Raja Farzan, Dane Vilas.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team

Here is the KAR vs LAH Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Ben Dunk

All-rounder – David Wiese, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel

Batsmen – Alex Hales (c), Babar Azam (vc), Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Dilbar Hussain

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: KAR vs LAH match prediction

Lahore Qalandars start off as favourites to win the KAR vs LAH live match as per the KAR vs LAH match prediction.

Please note that the above KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The KAR vs LAH Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand