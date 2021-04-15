Kaviya Maran: All You Need To Know About The Passionate Sunrisers Hyderabad Owner

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran took the internet by storm after her heartbroken pictures from Tuesday's game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore went viral on social media. The 2016 champions were cruising towards victory before they hit panic mode as RCB eventually clinched a six-run win from the jaws of defeat. It is not the first time Maran has caught the attention of netizens and here's all you need to know about the Kalanithi Maran daughter Kaviya Maran, who is also the Sunrisers Hyderabad owner and the Kaviya Maran age.

Who is Kaviya Maran? Sunrisers Hyderabad owner goes viral after Bangalore defeat

Kaviya Maran is the daughter of SRH owner Kalanithi Maran. The 29-year-old is a co-owner of the franchise and is involved with Sun Music and FM channels of Sun TV. Kalanithi is the son of the former Union Minister of India Murasoli Maran and grand-nephew of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi. He is the chairman and founder of the Sun TV Group and has a stake in TV channels, newspapers, weeklies, FM Radio stations, DTH services and a movie production house.

She is the granddaughter of Murasoli Maran, a former union minister who belonged to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK). According to reports, Kaviya is a B.Com graduate from Stella Maris College, Chennai and has an MBA from Leonard N Stern School of Business, New York University. Kaviya Maran is heavily involved in running the of Sunrisers Hyderabad and made many heads turn with her presence during the IPL 2020 Auction.

SRH have got off to the worst start in the IPL 2021, losing both their games. While it is still early days, the manner in which they lost the games will hurt David Warner and co., after the Orange Army let the game slip on both occasions despite being far ahead. The loss against RCB particularly disappointed Kaviya Maran, who looked visibly disappointed with the team from the stats.

Shahbaz Ahmed struck thrice in the 17th over which turned the game on its head, and cameraperson panned on Kavya, showing her in disbelief and shock. The pictures immediately went viral on the social media platforms like Twitter where she looked angry and frustrated as SRH lumped to their second consecutive loss of the season. Maran and the fans will hope that the franchise can turn a corner and return to their best form, as they gear up to face defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)