Kedar Jadhav Memes From SRH Fans Rule Social Media After David Warner Finally Picks Him

Languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table and now the only side which hasn't managed a single win in the season, the Sunrisers Hyderabad took on the Punjab Kings on Wednesday. The side has been at the receiving end of a barrage of complaints from fans and experts alike in recent weeks for their poor selection choices. With their usually tight bowling lineup failing to impress and their batting lineup missing a strong finisher, the team has been in dire need of a change and it may just have come for them in the form of Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav.

Playing at the CSK stronghold of Chepauk, David Warner and the SRH management had finally decided to hand the ball to the former CSK allrounder Kedar Jadhav. This is a change that has long been demanded by supporters of the team, who believe that Jadhav's experience playing at the venue will make him a valuable asset for the PBKS match. The announcement has spawned a number of Kedar Jadhav memes. Here's how fans reacted to the all-rounder's inclusion in the SRH vs PBKS match:

#PBKSvsSRH

Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav playing today's match 14 at Chennai

Fans right now ðŸ™ðŸ’ªðŸ’ª pic.twitter.com/Plio8FbK2G — à©´à¥Ashutosh à¥à©´ (@kingashu_786) April 21, 2021

Kedar jadhav In the Playing XIðŸ¤ž pic.twitter.com/WeY7YYwiLM — harshini (@harshini82006) April 21, 2021

Kedar Jadhav IPL 2021 price

After spending a strong three years with the Chennai Super Kings outfit, Indian veteran Kedar Jadhav has found a new home with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. A poor season in 2020 saw Jadhav being dropped by his long-time team ahead of the IPL 2021 auction where he was picked up by David Warner's SRH team for a modest â‚¹2 crore. The Kedar Jadhav IPL 2021 price is a huge step down from his salary for the last three years, which was a whopping â‚¹7.8 crore.

Kane Williamson IPL 2021 campaign kicks off

Having sustained a serious elbow injury earlier in the year, former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson had to sit out the first three of the side's games at the IPL 2021. With no match time since March 2021 and just one notable score in his last five T20I matches - played against Australia - Williamson's form was also a contributing factor in his non-inclusion in the team. However, with SRH struggling with their batting and Williamson apparently fit to come back, the management had announced that the Kiwi took his place in the playing XI for SRH's game against the Punjab Kings on April 21. The Kane Williamson IPL 2021 campaign will go a long way in deciding SRH's fate in the tournament.

