Tribal Girl From Kerala Fulfills Her Dream, Gets Selected To Represent Indian Cricket Team

Minnu Mani, a girl belonging to the Kurichiya tribe in Kerala, has got her maiden call to represent India on the Bangladesh tour to play three T20s and ODIs, beginning July 9. The 24-year-old from the tribal belt first shot to fame when Delhi Capitals took her into their league team during the IPL auction for Rs 30 lakhs.

Mani CK is the daughter of a daily wage worker who hails from Mananthavady in Wayanad. At a young age, she began playing the game along with boys in the paddy fields of the hilly district of Kerala. She got selected to the Kerala squad and played professional cricket at 16. Minu's recent performance as part of the Kerala women's squad was widely praised, as she had piled up a total of 246 runs and took 12 wickets in the eight matches that she played. While speaking to the media today during a practice camp at Wayanad, Mani stated that she is excited by the news. "What can I say, this is a dream come true for me. It's beyond words," she exclaimed with glee.

Crucial performance against the Railways

The 24-year-old believes her position in the team could have been cemented after her performance against Railways in January 2022. In the match, Minnu smashed an unbeaten 85 in 127 balls while also plucking a wicket of Mona Meshram. In the tournament, she displayed an all-round performance scoring a total of 246 runs and taking 12 wickets. She also has experience playing in Dhaka in 2019 as part of the India A team. "I am excited about this opportunity. I am preparing my mind for it," she stated at the venue where Minnu was training young women in the state as part of a high-performance camp.

Mani CK, Minnu Mani’s father was at his home when Republic contacted them. The jubilant family was showering praise on their daughter's achievement. "She was interested in the game. From a young age, she used to tell me I want to wear the Indian Jersey. Now it's her dream that has come true," said the proud father. Remembering her journey, Mani remembered many instances in her life. "To practice at Krishnagiri stadium, she had to take three buses. Yet, she would find her means to reach there and give her best," he stated and added that it was only after her selection in IPL that she bought a scooter to travel to Krishnagiri stadium.

‘Borrowed money to get my daughter to the airport’

When asked whether he has seen Minnu play, the father said that he hardly got an opportunity. "I have only seen her play at Krishnagiri stadium. Every penny saved was important for Minnu to achieve her dreams. I have not yet seen her play outside Wayanad," he said.

Minnu’s father said he had to face an intense struggle to buy her sports accessories. He remembered how he used to ask for money from family and friends to make it for matches outside Kerala. "I have borrowed money to get my daughter to reach the airport and get her back," he remembers fondly.

Soon, Minnu also became self-reliant. Her winnings from various matches were used for buying cricket kits. "It is my daughter's steely resolve that got her to where she is today," noted the 53-year-old proud father. "I am proud to be a part of her journey." Minnu also has a younger sister Minitha who is pursuing her under graduation.