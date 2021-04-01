Kerala Women's T20 Ruby Vs Sapphire Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Team Ruby will take on Team Sapphire in the 12th group stage match of the Kerala Women's T20, 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Here are the Ruby vs Sapphire live streaming details, how to watch the Kerala Women's T20 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Kerala Women's T20: Ruby vs Sapphire preview

The top two teams of the Kerala Women's T20 League will go up against each other in a repeat of the very first match of the tournament. Having lost their first game of the series to Sapphire, Team Ruby made a brilliant comeback, defeating Team Emerald and Team Pearl by impressive 73 and 72-run victories. However, with their 4 wicket loss to Team Amber in the last game, Ruby are currently in 2nd place on the table with 8 points and a net run rate of +1.516. With two teams behind them with 8 points, Ruby will want to win this game to avoid falling further down the table.

Meanwhile, Team Sapphire are having a dream run at the Kerala Women's T20 League, 2021. The side has remained undefeated at the tournament and will come into this match hoping to extend their winning streak to a massive 5 games. Currently, at the top of the table with 16 points, a win in this game should ensure Sapphire a place in the playoffs. According to our Ruby vs Sapphire prediction, Sapphire will win this match.

Kerala Women's T20: Ruby vs Sapphire prediction of playing XIs

Team Ruby: Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya TP, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk)

Team Sapphire: CK Maneesha (WK), S Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, Alka A Suresh, KK Aparna, Anju Ranjan-I, HU Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, KS Sayoojya

Kerala Women's T20 live in India: Ruby vs Sapphire live streaming details

The Kerala Women's T20 tournament will not be a televised event live in India. However, fans can catch the Ruby vs Sapphire live streaming, on the FanCode app and website from 2:00 PM IST on Thursday, April 1. To catch the Ruby vs Sapphire live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Kerala Women's T20: Ruby vs Sapphire pitch report and weather forecast

Going by recent matches that have taken place at this venue, we expect this match to be a low scoring one. While the average score in the last few games has been around 70-80 runs, the bowlers have had a tremendous run, picking about 12-13 wickets per game. AccuWeather predicts a 20% chance of precipitation during this match. The temperature will be around 32°C with humidity going up to 76% during the later stages of the game and 80% cloud cover.

Image Credits: KCA Cricket Twitter