Batsman Kevin Pietersen Uses Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ To Practice His Switch-hits

Kevin Pietersen has shown that he is a huge Bollywood fan and is really fond of Hindi songs. Last year, he had morphed his image in a couple of chartbusters 'Dola Re' (Devdas, 2002) and 'Disco Deewne' (Student Of The Year, 2012) which ended up leaving all his fans in splits.

It now seems that he has taken his Bollywood interest to the next level but this time via a TikTok video that has young star Kartik Aaryan's song in the background.

'Cricket GLADIATOR!'

KP had posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen playing a wide range of cricketing shots at the backyard of his residence in England.

In the video, the former English skipper can be seen lofting one straight into the stands, playing the pull shot, cover-drive, and a left-handed shot in a TikTok version. What makes it more interesting is that he is playing the shots in quick succession and the background effects that are there in the video. However, what really stands out in the video is Kartik Aaryan's song 'Dheere Dheere' from the superhit movie 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' that is being played in the background.

Coming back to cricket, Pietersen in response to Rohit Sharma's statement said that India always go in as favourites in a World Cup, as one of the top two teams, they go there with a lot of expectations. Kevin Pietersen added that it’s good to see that they want to go out and win these next couple of tournaments. However, Pietersen finds his home country England to be very difficult to beat in the white-ball game.

On Tuesday, Rohit Sharma said that India must win two World Cups in the coming three years while chatting with his teammate Suresh Raina during an Instagram live session. Rohit Sharma elaborated on his comment saying that India has an opportunity and must win at least two World Cups, as there are three championships lined up in the coming three years: 2 T20 World Cups and one 50-over World Cup.