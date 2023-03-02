Kevin Pietersen Meets Home Minister Amit Shah, Calls Him 'kind, Caring And Inspirational'

Much loved by Indian cricket fans, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has never been shy of admitting his love for India. Pietersen recently visited the office of India's honorable Home Minister Amit Shah and posted about it on his social media. Pietersen called Home Minister Shah "Kind, caring and inspirational"

Kevin Pietersen, who never shies away from accepting the affection he gets in India, also often receives recognition by India's top leadership. Having received a note from PM Modi himself, this time the former England batsman got the invite to visit Amit Shah's office. About the meeting, Pieterson expressed his gratitude to Shah as he shared a message on his social media account.

"Thank you for the most wonderful welcoming this morning, Mr @amitshahofficial. An absolute pleasure spending time with you. Kind, caring, and inspirational! Thank you!," Pietersen said in his caption.

On India's Republic Day, January 26, Pietersen received a letter from PM Modi, recognising the England player's fondness for India. The PM expressed his hope that Pietersen would continue to engage closely with the country and its people. PM Modi further added that he enjoys reading Pietersen's tweets in Hindi.

Responding to PM Modi's letter, Pietersen took to Twitter and wrote, "Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I’ve grown more in love with your country on every visit. I was recently asked, ‘what do you most like about India’ & my answer was easy - THE PEOPLE. Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple of days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally! I look forward to meeting you in person soon, to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife! My best wishes!"

Kevin Pietersen's cricket career

Born in South Africa, Kevin Pietersen made his international debut for England in 2004. Pieterson came to prominence in the initial years. He quickly emerged as the match-winner for England in both ODIs and Tests. In Ashes 2005, Pietersen made an immaculate impact as his role was pivotal in England lifting the urn after 19 years. However, it was just the start as in the following years he played knock-after-knocks to become the primary batsman of England. At the back of his performances, the captaincy also did not evade him and soon he became the commander of his team.

While the captaincy did not stick for long, his sublime performance with the bat continued. In his almost 10-year-long international career, Pieterson played 136 ODIs scoring 4440 runs with an average of 40.73. In the process, he recorded 9 centuries and 25 half-centuries. While this was about the 50-over game, in the longest format he played 104 matches. The white jersey was seemingly his favorite as after these many matches he amassed a total of 8181 runs. He carried a career average of 47.28. Pietersen also made a mark in T20 leagues all around the world. He was a regular in IPL and BBL. Following his playing career he entered into the field of broadcasting and was seen lending his voice to commentate for many matches.