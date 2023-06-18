Khawaja's First Test Hundred In England Helps Australia Fightback On Day 2 Of Ashes Opener

Opener Usman Khawaja raced away in delight and threw his bat high in the air after scoring his first test century in England as Australia reached 311-5 on day two of the Ashes at Edgbaston on Saturday. Australia's deficit was down to 82 runs after Khawaja revived Australia's fortunes with an unbeaten 126. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey gave strong support with 52 not out in a partnership worth 91 runs.

One more strong session from Khawaja and Carey on Sunday, when showers are expected, will give Australia a clear advantage for the first time in the match, while a quick wicket for England would expose a long tail. The Australians will have enjoyed the day more than England. The visitors looked in trouble after the morning dismissals of top-ranked test batter Marnus Labuschagne for a golden duck and second-ranked Steve Smith for 16.

Khawaja's 15th test hundred helped to turn things round. He anchored the innings with style and occasional aggression, hitting 14 fours and two sixes. Three wickets down in the morning, Australia dug in after lunch. Khawaja and Travis Head paired up for 81 runs. Head plundered Moeen Ali in particular, though the England spinner had the last say by ending the dangerous partnership. Khawaja and Head, the third-ranked test batter, sprayed the ball above, between and over England's fielders to give the hosts a taste of their own Bazball' medicine.

The pair came together at 67-3 and took Australia to 148, increasing the run rate by around a run an over mostly at Ali's expense, until Head, on 50, advanced once too often against the spinner to send the ball to Zak Crawley at midwicket. Playing on his home ground, Ali finished the day with figures of 2-124 from 29 overs including being hit for six five times, twice by Khawaja. But he went into the match knowing England captain Ben Stokes was happy to back a bowler always on the attack even if he's expensive. After dismissing Head, Ali deserved allrounder Cameron Green's wicket two balls later but Jonny Bairstow spilled a clear stumping chance in what has otherwise been a superb test for the wicketkeeper-batter. Ali did eventually get Green for 38 with a delivery that spun back sharply.

Australia went to lunch on 78-3 after David Warner self-destructed and England seamer Stuart Broad dismissed Labuschagne off the next ball in more bowler-friendly conditions. Stokes belied any lingering injury concerns and took 1-33 in seven overs. He trapped Smith leg before on lunch just when Australia seemed to be recovering. But Khawaja saved the day.