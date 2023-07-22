'Khush Raha Hamar Babu': Mukesh Kumar In Eye-watering Chat With Mother After Test Debut

India and West Indies are currently locking horns against each other in the second Test of their two-match series. The match is being played at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The hosts won the toss and elected to field. Batting first, India posted 438 runs thanks to a century from Virat Kohli, who registered his 29th ton in red-ball format for the country. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar made his debut in the game.

Mukesh Kumar's emotional conversation with mother

Indian fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made his Test debut for the senior men's national side in the second Test against the West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday, July 20. Mukesh became the 308th player to represent India in red-ball cricket after receiving his debut Test cap from veteran Ravichandran Ashwin.

Mukesh had an emotional and heartwarming conversation with his mother after the end of play on Day 2. The Bengal fast bowler expressed his heartfelt gratitude to her for all the prayers and hard work she had invested in supporting his dreams. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a touching video of their telephonic exchange on their official Twitter handle.

In the video, Mukesh's mother could be heard lovingly advising him to always stay happy and keep progressing, while assuring him of her blessings.

Mukesh Kumar's phone call to his mother after his Test debut is all heart ❤️#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Sns4SDZmi2 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023

The 29-year-old fast bowler, playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, showcased his determination and accuracy on his debut, though pace was not his primary strength. The pitch didn't offer much seam movement, but he remained steady and focused throughout.

From Gopalganj in Bihar to the biggest cricketing stage

Mukesh Kumar's story resonates with many young talents hailing from small towns and villages, leaving their homes to pursue their dreams in big cities. The journey to his Test debut hasn't been easy for Mukesh. He faced the tragic loss of his father, Kashi Nath Singh, in 2019 due to a brain hemorrhage.

Despite the challenges and setbacks, Mukesh Kumar's determination and dedication to cricket ultimately brought him to the pinnacle of Test cricket, fulfilling a dream he had relentlessly pursued. From his humble beginnings in Gopalganj to donning the Indian Test cap, Mukesh Kumar's story stands as a testament to the power of dedication and self-belief.

