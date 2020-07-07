Kieron Pollard Gives A Morale-boosting Pep Talk To WI Players Ahead Of England Series

Kieron Pollard came forward to wish the West Indian players all the best ahead of the three-match Test series against England that gets underway on Wednesday. The first Test match will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

'Do your best': Kieron Pollard

"Hey, guys. Just wanted to take this opportunity to wish you guys all the best in this upcoming Test tour in England. All good, it's a dream to play to Test cricket in England. We all know you have that opportunity. You guys have the opportunity to relieve the dreams of many international cricketers", said Kieron Pollard while interacting on a video that was posted by the Windies Cricket on their official Twitter handle.

"Go out there and do your best. Trust your process. You guys have been there for a long while. You guys have gelled together, played together, know each other inside out. So all we can do from the Caribbean here is support you guys. So coach Phil (Simmons), captain Holder (Jason), management staff, and, players. You guys do your best. We are all starving for international cricket and a lot of eyes will be on you guys because there hasn't been cricket in the international arena for months. Go well", the West Indian limited-overs skipper added.

West Indies tour of England 2020

Meanwhile, all the cricketing events have either been postponed or cancelled since the month of March due to the global pandemic. The cricketing action will get underway when England and the West Indies lock horns in a three-match Test series starting from July 8. All the matches will be played behind closed doors. The first Test match will be played at the Rosebowl Cricket Ground (8-12 July) while the second and third Test matches will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground (16-20 July), while the third and final Test will be played at the same venue as well (24-28 July).

