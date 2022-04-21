Kieron Pollard Retires: A Look At Infamous On-field Controversies That Set WI Star Apart

West Indies legend Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. Pollard took to his official Twitter account to inform followers of his decision to retire from international cricket. Pollard, on the other hand, will continue to play in various leagues across the world, engaging spectators with his witty antics. Meanwhile, let's take a look at some of Pollard's biggest on-field controversies.

Fight with Mitchell Starc

This is probably the biggest controversy that Pollard has been a part of in his cricketing career. The incident occurred during the Indian Premier League's 2014 season (IPL). Pollard lost his cool and threw his bat at opposition bowler Mitchell Starc during a match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This happened after Starc threw the ball at the stumps despite Pollard stepping out and asking to bowl again in the middle of his run-up.

Pollard's argument with Virat Kohli

The altercation between Pollard and Virat Kohli happened during the same match mentioned above. Mumbai Indians were facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2014 edition of the IPL. Pollard and Kohli were seen getting engaged in verbal arguments when the former was at the crease. Kohli was understandably not happy with Pollard's action of hurling his bat towards Mitchell Starc.

Pollard wears a mouth tape

Pollard once wore a mouth tape and came out to the field during an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The incident occurred in 2015 after Pollard was asked by the on-field umpire to shut his mouth following his altercation with fellow countryman Chris Gayle. Before Pollard came out to the field with a mouth tape, he was involved in an altercation with Gayle, which prompted umpires to ask him to keep quiet.

Getting Danushka Gunathilaka out for obstructing the field

Pollard had Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka dismissed earlier this year for what he thought was an obstruction of the field. The event happened during the 1st One-Day International between the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Pollard appealed for Gunathilaka's dismissal after the latter hit the ball while attempting to take a single. Pollard appealed for obstruction of field and was supported by the umpire, who gave Gunathilaka out. However, replays revealed that Gunathilaka did not do it on purpose. Later, Pollard apologised to Gunathilaka.

